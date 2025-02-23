Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $421.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.78 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.01.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

