Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 148 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ResMed by 726.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,266.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 103,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $231.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,147 shares of company stock worth $2,905,745 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

