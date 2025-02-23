Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $265.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $271.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

