KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 4.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

