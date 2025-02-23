KM Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 14,662 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 830,218 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 463,452 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,911,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,993,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

