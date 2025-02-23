KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $299,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
