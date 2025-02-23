KM Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 0.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,032.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,782 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000.

IXC opened at $40.33 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

