Kooman & Associates Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.