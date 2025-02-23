KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT opened at $17.42 on Thursday. KT has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that KT will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in KT by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 3,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KT by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in KT by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

