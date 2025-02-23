Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $25.13. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 83,895 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of -274.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $25,096.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikki Hamblin acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at $383,944. This trade represents a 10.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,208 shares of company stock worth $253,520 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

