Lansing Street Advisors Has $53.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

