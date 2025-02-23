Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$195.00 and last traded at C$195.00, with a volume of 5183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$190.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.