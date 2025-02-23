Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 414,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 293,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $147.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.45.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

