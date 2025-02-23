Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.85. 1,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.45% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

