Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,553,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,259,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 120,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 537,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

POR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

