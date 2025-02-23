Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,457,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 835,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.46 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.49 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Innospec

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.