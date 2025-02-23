Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 21,174 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in NMI were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NMI by 989.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 21.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

