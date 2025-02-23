Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,430 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,539 shares of company stock worth $3,301,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 2.5 %

PTC stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.02 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.