Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,473 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,938,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

