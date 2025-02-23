Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,173 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

