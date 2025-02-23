Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 539 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

