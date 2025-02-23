Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 38,671 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $80,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,595,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

