LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $553,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.49 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.