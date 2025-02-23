LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 10 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,291.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,306.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

