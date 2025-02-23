Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

