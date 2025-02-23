Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,269 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

