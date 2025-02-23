Marshall Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. TNF LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $970.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

