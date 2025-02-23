Marshall Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average is $397.54. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

