MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from MaxiPARTS’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
MaxiPARTS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.
MaxiPARTS Company Profile
