MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

MB Generational Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

