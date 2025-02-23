MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $549,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MB Generational Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

