McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

McPhy Energy Trading Up 13.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

McPhy Energy Company Profile

McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations, and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

