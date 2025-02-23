Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Shares Up 34.5% – Should You Buy?

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 34.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 15,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Medaro Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Medaro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.