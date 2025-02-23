MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.77. MEG Energy shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 136,680 shares.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.