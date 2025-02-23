MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 100,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 145,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.