MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

