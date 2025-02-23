MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 224,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.