MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,421,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

State Street Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STT opened at $98.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,020 shares of company stock worth $2,674,661. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.