Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE:MCO opened at $499.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $360.05 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.77.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

