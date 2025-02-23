Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Embraer Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ERJ opened at $41.26 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

