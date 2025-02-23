Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $45.32.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.