Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,847,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,255,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,782,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,789,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,485,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

