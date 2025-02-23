Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $940.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

