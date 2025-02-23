New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.