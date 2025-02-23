New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $20,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after purchasing an additional 489,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after buying an additional 413,015 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $30,350,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 84.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after buying an additional 112,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

