New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.11 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.27 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Baird R W upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $18,637,562. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

