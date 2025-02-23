New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.98 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

