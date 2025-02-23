Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.45 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.45 ($0.81), with a volume of 40 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.88).

Newmark Security Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Newmark Security had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.60%.

About Newmark Security

About Newmark Security plc

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic and physical security systems, which focus on personal security, the safety of assets and reduced operational cost. Operating through two established and wholly owned divisions, Grosvenor Technology (Electronic) and Safetell (Physical Security), the Group admitted to trading on AIM in 1997.

Grosvenor Technology provides security and attendance solutions via its Access Control and Workforce Management lines of business.

