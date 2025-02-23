NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 266.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.