NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. 14,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 30,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Institutional Trading of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

